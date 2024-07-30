Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridging Nations: Gordillo's role enhances US-Colombian military interoperability [Image 3 of 3]

    Bridging Nations: Gordillo's role enhances US-Colombian military interoperability

    FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, COLOMBIA

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    U.S. Army South

    Capt. Anthony Adams and Spc. Johanna Gordillo, communications and signal specialists for 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, synchronize radios before a multinational airborne operations with paratroopers from the Colombian army’s Battalion of Counter Narcotics 1 (BACN1), during HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, July 31, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bi-lateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura)

    HYDRA 24, HYDRA III, 82nd Airborne Division, Colombia, Paratrooper, communication

