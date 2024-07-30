Bridging Nations: Gordillo's role enhances US-Colombian military interoperability

Capt. Anthony Adams and Spc. Johanna Gordillo, communications and signal specialists for 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, synchronize radios before a multinational airborne operations with paratroopers from the Colombian army’s Battalion of Counter Narcotics 1 (BACN1), during HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, July 31, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bi-lateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura)

