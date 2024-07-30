Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridging Nations: Gordillo's role enhances US-Colombian military interoperability [Image 1 of 3]

    Bridging Nations: Gordillo's role enhances US-Colombian military interoperability

    FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, COLOMBIA

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor 

    U.S. Army South

    Spc. Johanna Gordillo, an information and technology specialist for 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, stages for an airborne jump with paratroopers from the Colombian army’s Battalion of Counter Narcotics 1 (BACN1), during HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, July 31, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bi-lateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8567421
    VIRIN: 240801-A-TN552-1007
    Resolution: 2918x3648
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, CO
    HYDRA 24, HYDRA III, 82nd Airborne Division, Colombia, Paratrooper, communication

