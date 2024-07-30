Bridging Nations: Gordillo's role enhances US-Colombian military interoperability

Photo By Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura | Capt. Anthony Adams and Spc. Johanna Gordillo, communications and signal specialists...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura | Capt. Anthony Adams and Spc. Johanna Gordillo, communications and signal specialists for 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, synchronize radios before a multinational airborne operations with paratroopers from the Colombian army’s Battalion of Counter Narcotics 1 (BACN1), during HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, July 31, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bi-lateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura) see less | View Image Page

FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, Colombia – U.S. Army Spc. Johanna Gordillo, a paratrooper and proud Colombian-born American serving in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, made a significant impact by facilitating interoperability between the Colombian army and the U.S. Army during the bilateral exercise HYDRA III 24 in Colombia.



A common saying in the Army communications circle is “you can talk about us, but you can’t talk without us.” Gordillo is who all of her leaders are talking about at the U.S. Army South-led exercise where her leaders singled her out as an asset.



U.S. Capt. Anthony Adams, her supervisor and a signal officer with 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div., said Gordillo worked in two capacities and was responsible for setting up all the communications to assist the company with their equipment in the exercise.



“She’s been able to explain everything, not just in her section, but for all of 2-508 PIR,” said Adams. “She explains how things work with the Colombian military and culture, as this is her native region.”



Her dual role extended beyond communications. As an information technology specialist, Gordillo, 21, worked tirelessly to learn and perform radio transmission operations, a task typically handled by more specialized personnel.



“I told her that I wanted her to come on this mission and that she needed to get trained.” added Adams. “In the span of a month and a half, every day, she was down working with our communication experts, learning everything she could.”



Gordillo’s efforts not only ensured smooth communications during the exercise, but also strengthened the relationship between the U.S. and Colombian forces.



“I love that I got the chance to be here because I always told my leadership about Colombia,” said Gordillo. “Not only am I able to be here once again, but I’m so happy that they get to make memories in my country with me.”



HYDRA 24, the two week bi-lateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian army’s Battalion of Counter Narcotics 1 (BACN1) was focused on enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrated the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.



“There are no words that can describe how beautiful it is to be back in my country and also to cross train with the Colombian soldiers and see how they work as a team,” said Gordillo, who also jumped during the exercise and earned her Colombian foreign jump wings.



“Jumping out, that was such an amazing feeling. I was so proud I started getting overwhelmed because I’m always going to have Colombia in my heart, but I’m so proud to wear this uniform too.”



Gordillo left home to join the Army in 2000 to serve, as her father did in Colombia, and take advantage of education benefits, however has enjoyed her time in the Army.



“I realize how privileged I am to have everything,” she said, and highlighted how proud her mother and family were of her service not only as a Soldier, but the bravery of a paratrooper.

“The motivation and enthusiasm she has when she jumps is the same thrill she tries to give me,” said Jeannette Gordillo. “As a mother, I want to be down below, waiting for her, to tell her one more time, ‘I love you, and you have done it again.’”



Gordillo played an important role in the success of HYDRA 24 to help build the U.S.-Colombian partnership for security and stability in the region.



“It is important to really understand your people and put them in the right places,” said Adams. “It also brings a sense of comfort to our partners that we have Soldiers who speak the language and have a connection to the country. It makes communication easier and strengthens our alliances.”