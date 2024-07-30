Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Move Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    National Move Exercise

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Reservists from the 103d Expeditionary Sustainment Command transport equipment and vehicles across the U.S. with the use of GP16 diesel locomotives during the National Move Exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 10, 2024. The exercise tested Army capabilities transporting large amounts of equipment and vehicles across the nation in a timely and cost-effective manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

