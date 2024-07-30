JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Reservists from the 103d Expeditionary Sustainment Command park vehicles transported from across the U.S. with the use of GP16 diesel locomotives during the National Move Exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 10, 2024. The exercise tested Army capabilities transporting large amounts of equipment and vehicles across the nation in a timely and cost-effective manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

