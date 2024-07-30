Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) Michael Connor visits the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District from July 30 to July 31, 2024. Mr. Connor toured projects throughout the state, met with stakeholders and attended a town hall with District employees. Mr. Connor met with stakeholders including Mayor Cogswell of the City of Charleston Mayor Pounds of Isle of Palms, Mayor O’Neil of Sullivans Island, SCSPA CEO Barbara Melvin and Dorchester County Administrator Jason Ward. The ASA (CW) also visited the Ridgeville Industrial Park to see the new Walmart Distribution center.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 10:01 Photo ID: 8565891 VIRIN: 240731-A-SL031-3903 Resolution: 4881x3497 Size: 7.84 MB Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) Michael Connor Visits the Charleston District [Image 8 of 8], by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.