    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) Michael Connor Visits the Charleston District [Image 8 of 8]

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) Michael Connor Visits the Charleston District

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) Michael Connor visits the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District from July 30 to July 31, 2024. Mr. Connor toured projects throughout the state, met with stakeholders and attended a town hall with District employees. Mr. Connor met with stakeholders including Mayor Cogswell of the City of Charleston Mayor Pounds of Isle of Palms, Mayor O’Neil of Sullivans Island, SCSPA CEO Barbara Melvin and Dorchester County Administrator Jason Ward. The ASA (CW) also visited the Ridgeville Industrial Park to see the new Walmart Distribution center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 10:01
    Photo ID: 8565892
    VIRIN: 240731-A-SL031-4004
    Resolution: 4523x3231
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) Michael Connor Visits the Charleston District [Image 8 of 8], by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Civil Works
    Charleston District
    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works)
    ASA (CW)
    Michael Connor

