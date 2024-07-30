Military Working Dog Demonstration

Ttommaso, a U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, bites Lt. Col. Melanie Grosjean, 380th AEW Chief of Staff, both assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, during a demonstration of the MWD program at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2024. 380th AEW leadership received a demonstration of the MWD program, including care, requirements and capabilities, enabling leaders to make critical decisions to further strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo)

