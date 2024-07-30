Zorro, a U.S. Air Force military working dog, follows commands from a U.S. Air Force MWD handler, both assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, during a demonstration of the MWD program at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2024. 380th AEW leadership received a demonstration of the MWD program, including care, requirements and capabilities, enabling leaders to make critical decisions to further strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 07:21
|Photo ID:
|8565648
|VIRIN:
|240731-Z-HS920-1046
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.91 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.