    Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 3 of 19]

    Military Working Dog Demonstration

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Zorro, a U.S. Air Force military working dog, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, retrieves a reward toy after successfully following commands during a demonstration of the MWD program at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 31, 2024. 380th AEW leadership received a demonstration of the MWD program, including care, requirements and capabilities, enabling leaders to make critical decisions to further strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 07:21
    Photo ID: 8565647
    VIRIN: 240731-Z-HS920-1023
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.91 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

