Missouri Air National Guardsman, Maj. Benjamin Gatrost of the 139th Air Wing, sets up his targets during the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five (MAC-V) Match at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas, July 31, 2024. The MAC-V match is designed to provide combat focused marksmanship sustainment training for the seven-state region. Participating states within region five are Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas. (Missouri National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 22:57
|Photo ID:
|8565050
|VIRIN:
|240731-Z-CL987-1072
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri State Shooting Team Competes in the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five Match [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.