    Missouri State Shooting Team Competes in the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five Match [Image 5 of 6]

    Missouri State Shooting Team Competes in the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five Match

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Missouri Army National Guardsman, Sgt. Jay Jensik of the Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 129th Field Artillery Regiment, helps other participants of the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five (MAC-V) Match take down targets at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas, July 31, 2024. The MAC-V match is designed to provide combat focused marksmanship sustainment training for the seven-state region. Participating states within region five are Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas. (Missouri National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 22:57
    Photo ID: 8565054
    VIRIN: 240731-Z-CL987-1042
    Resolution: 6588x4392
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US
