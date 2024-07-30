Missouri State Shooting Team Competes in the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five Match

Missouri Army National Guardsman, Sgt. Jay Jensik of the Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 129th Field Artillery Regiment, helps other participants of the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Five (MAC-V) Match take down targets at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas, July 31, 2024. The MAC-V match is designed to provide combat focused marksmanship sustainment training for the seven-state region. Participating states within region five are Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas. (Missouri National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

