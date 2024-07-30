Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum [Image 5 of 5]

    10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Capt. Eric-James Estrada 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    First Lieutenant Jacob Rozak (left), a Platoon Leader with B Co., 4-31 IN, hailing from Medway, Massachusetts and 1st Lt. Cameron Tomczyk, transportation officer with 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, speaks with an industry partner on innovative UAS capabilities as part of Operation Hard Kill on Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 1st, 2024. Operation Hard Kill provides an opportunity for 10th Mountain Division and industry partners to work together to develop a collaborative system to facilitate c-UAS training on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 19:51
    Photo ID: 8564692
    VIRIN: 240801-A-ZD229-4490
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: MEDWAY, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum
    10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum
    10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum
    10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum
    10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    10th Mountain Division
    UAS
    U.S. Army
    DEVCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download