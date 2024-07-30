10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum

First Lieutenant Jacob Rozak (left), a Platoon Leader with B Co., 4-31 IN, hailing from Medway, Massachusetts and 1st Lt. Cameron Tomczyk, transportation officer with 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, speaks with an industry partner on innovative UAS capabilities as part of Operation Hard Kill on Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 1st, 2024. Operation Hard Kill provides an opportunity for 10th Mountain Division and industry partners to work together to develop a collaborative system to facilitate c-UAS training on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)

Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024