    10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum [Image 4 of 5]

    10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Capt. Eric-James Estrada 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jaidon Novinska, a Mass Communication NCO with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment hailing from Green Bay, Wisconsin, provides video support of a four-legged unmanned ground vehicle (UGVs) armed with an artificial intelligence-enabled rifle operated by industry partners contributing to innovative unmanned capabilities as part of Operation Hard Kill on Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 1st, 2024. Operation Hard Kill provides an opportunity for 10th Mountain Division and industry partners to work together to develop and test a collaborative system to facilitate c-UAS training on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 19:51
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, 10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    10th Mountain Division
    UAS
    U.S. Army
    DEVCOM

