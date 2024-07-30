10th Mountain Division and DEVCOM collaborate to counter UAS threats during Operation Hard Kill at Fort Drum

Sgt. Jaidon Novinska, a Mass Communication NCO with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment hailing from Green Bay, Wisconsin, provides video support of a four-legged unmanned ground vehicle (UGVs) armed with an artificial intelligence-enabled rifle operated by industry partners contributing to innovative unmanned capabilities as part of Operation Hard Kill on Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 1st, 2024. Operation Hard Kill provides an opportunity for 10th Mountain Division and industry partners to work together to develop and test a collaborative system to facilitate c-UAS training on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)

