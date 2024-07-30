21st MDS Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Outgoing Commander U.S. Air Force (USAF) Lieutenant (Lt) Colonel (Col) Elaina Wild (right), Commander, 21st Medical Squadron (MDS), surrenders the squadron guidon to USAF Col Donald Lofton, Commander, 21st Medical Group (MDG) (left), during the unit's Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO., July 3, 2024. The 21st MDS serves the community of Schriever SFB and is comprised of three flights: Dental Flight, Force Medical Operations Flight, and Operational Support Flight. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

