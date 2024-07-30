Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st MDS Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    21st MDS Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Outgoing Commander U.S. Air Force (USAF) Lieutenant (Lt) Colonel (Col) Elaina Wild (right), Commander, 21st Medical Squadron (MDS), surrenders the squadron guidon to USAF Col Donald Lofton, Commander, 21st Medical Group (MDG) (left), during the unit's Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO., July 3, 2024. The 21st MDS serves the community of Schriever SFB and is comprised of three flights: Dental Flight, Force Medical Operations Flight, and Operational Support Flight. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:17
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
    CO
    Change of Command
    21st Medical Squadron
    21st MDG
    21st MDS
    Schriever SFB
    Space Base Delta 1

