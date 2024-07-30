Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st MDS Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    21st MDS Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 21st Medical Squadron (MDS) conducted its Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO, on July 3, 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Air Force (USAF) Colonel (Col) Donald Lofton, Commander, 21st Medical Group, USAF Lt Col Shana Hirchert, assumed command of 21st MDS from the outgoing commander, USAF Lt Col Elaina Wild. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:17
    Photo ID: 8563720
    VIRIN: 240703-X-DA809-1004
    Resolution: 4580x3053
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 21st MDS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CO
    Change of Command
    21st Medical Squadron
    21st MDG
    21st MDS
    Schriever SFB
    Space Base Delta 1

