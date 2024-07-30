SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 21st Medical Squadron (MDS) conducted its Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO, on July 3, 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Air Force (USAF) Colonel (Col) Donald Lofton, Commander, 21st Medical Group, USAF Lt Col Shana Hirchert, assumed command of 21st MDS from the outgoing commander, USAF Lt Col Elaina Wild. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:17 Photo ID: 8563720 VIRIN: 240703-X-DA809-1004 Resolution: 4580x3053 Size: 2.7 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st MDS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.