21st MDS Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 21st Medical Squadron (MDS) conducted its Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO, on July 3, 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Air Force (USAF) Colonel (Col) Donald Lofton, Commander, 21st Medical Group, USAF Lt Col Shana Hirchert, assumed command of 21st MDS from the outgoing commander, USAF Lt Col Elaina Wild. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8563720
|VIRIN:
|240703-X-DA809-1004
|Resolution:
|4580x3053
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
