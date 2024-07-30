SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Incoming Commander U.S. Air Force (USAF) Lieutenant (Lt) Colonel (Col) Shana Hirchert (right) accepts the squadron guidon from USAF Col Donald Lofton, Commander, 21st Medical Group (MDG) (left), during the unit's Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO., July 3, 2024. Lt Col Shana Hirchert will optimize the health and performance of more than 8,500 Air Force and Space Force personnel assigned to Schriever SFB. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8563722
|VIRIN:
|240703-X-DA809-1016
|Resolution:
|7059x4706
|Size:
|8.36 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st MDS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.