    21st MDS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    21st MDS Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Incoming Commander U.S. Air Force (USAF) Lieutenant (Lt) Colonel (Col) Shana Hirchert (right) accepts the squadron guidon from USAF Col Donald Lofton, Commander, 21st Medical Group (MDG) (left), during the unit's Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO., July 3, 2024. Lt Col Shana Hirchert will optimize the health and performance of more than 8,500 Air Force and Space Force personnel assigned to Schriever SFB. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:17
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
    This work, 21st MDS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CO
    Change of Command
    21st Medical Squadron
    21st MDG
    21st MDS
    Schriever SFB
    Space Base Delta 1

