21st MDS Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Incoming Commander U.S. Air Force (USAF) Lieutenant (Lt) Colonel (Col) Shana Hirchert (right) accepts the squadron guidon from USAF Col Donald Lofton, Commander, 21st Medical Group (MDG) (left), during the unit's Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO., July 3, 2024. Lt Col Shana Hirchert will optimize the health and performance of more than 8,500 Air Force and Space Force personnel assigned to Schriever SFB. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US