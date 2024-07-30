U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Morelli, the communications maintenance chief and force fitness instructor assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Wyoming, briefs 15th MEU staff noncommissioned officers before a physical training session on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 27, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 04:56 Photo ID: 8562948 VIRIN: 240727-M-YF186-1042 Resolution: 6458x4613 Size: 2.87 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Staff NCOs Conduct PT Aboard USS Boxer [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.