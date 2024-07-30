Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Staff NCOs Conduct PT Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 8]

    15th MEU Staff NCOs Conduct PT Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Keyth Lloyd, the communications staff noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Oregon, performs a sit-up during a physical training session aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 27, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 04:56
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    15th MEU
    SNCO
    Navy
    PT
    USMCNews

