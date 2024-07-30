15th MEU Staff NCOs Conduct PT Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jacob Camacho, the assistant operations chief assigned to Headquarters Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Indiana, performs a plank during a staff noncommissioned officer physical training session aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 27, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

