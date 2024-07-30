Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colombian, US paratroopers conduct combined assault during HYDRA 24 Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    Colombian, US paratroopers conduct combined assault during HYDRA 24 Exercise

    FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, COLOMBIA

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Spc. Leon Flowers 

    U.S. Army South

    Paratroopers from the Apache Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and soldiers assigned to the Colombian Army, Battalion of Counter Narcotics (BACN1) provide perimeter control with M4 carbines and M203 grenade launchers as their units complete a combined assault during HYDRA 24 at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, July 31, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Leon Flowers)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 22:52
    Photo ID: 8562279
    VIRIN: 240731-A-LJ633-1127
    Resolution: 5070x2719
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, CO
    This work, Colombian, US paratroopers conduct combined assault during HYDRA 24 Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Leon Flowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

