Colombian, US paratroopers conduct combined assault during HYDRA 24 Exercise

Paratroopers from the Apache Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and soldiers assigned to the Colombian Army, Battalion of Counter Narcotics (BACN1) provide perimeter control with M4 carbines and M203 grenade launchers as their units complete a combined assault during HYDRA 24 at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, July 31, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Leon Flowers)

