Colombian, US paratroopers conduct combined assault during HYDRA 24 Exercise

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Abigail Panza, an airborne infantry platoon leader for Apache Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, engages her night vision goggles to coordinate with her team during a limited visibility joint assault on an objective for HYDRA 24 at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, July 31, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Leon Flowers)

