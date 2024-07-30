HYDRA 24 is a bi-lateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 22:52
|Photo ID:
|8562284
|VIRIN:
|240731-A-LJ633-1196
|Resolution:
|3426x2310
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, CO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, Colombian paratroopers jump in to HYDRA III [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Leon Flowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.