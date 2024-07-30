Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

U.S. Army soldiers, with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, take notes on parachute packing on july, 30th, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company

supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once

follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat

operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Farmer)

