Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

Pfc. Priscilla Borrrayo, with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, puts together a parachute on july 30th, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Farmer)
