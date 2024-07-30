Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

Pfc. Gann, with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, recieves instruction from Staff Sgt. Hernandez on july 30th, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Farmer)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 22:27
|Photo ID:
|8562254
|VIRIN:
|240424-A-VL684-1366
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
