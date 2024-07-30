Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24 [Image 15 of 16]

    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Talley 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Pfc. Gann, with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, recieves instruction from Staff Sgt. Hernandez on july 30th, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Farmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 22:27
    Photo ID: 8562254
    VIRIN: 240424-A-VL684-1366
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Deliver Exercise 24 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24
    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aerial
    Delivery
    ComCam
    Airborne
    Riggers
    346th TADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download