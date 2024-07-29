Aerial Delivery Exercise

Soldiers with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company are seen moving loads around, preparing for the delivery drop, at Salinas Army Airport, Salinas, California, on July 31, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company

supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once

follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat

operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Trevon Hendley)

