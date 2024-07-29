Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Delivery Exercise [Image 2 of 11]

    Aerial Delivery Exercise

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Trevon Hendley 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A soldier with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company is seen strapping parachutes to loads, at Salinas Army Airport, Salinas, California, on July 31, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once
    follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Trevon Hendley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 18:22
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Aerial Delivery Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Trevon Hendley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

