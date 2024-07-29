Aerial Delivery Exercise

Spc. Daniel Juarez with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company is seen strapping parachutes onto loads, at Salinas Army Airport, Salinas, California, on July 31, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Trevon Hendley)

