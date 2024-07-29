One of the three historic homes included on the Fort D.A. Russell Days’ Historic Homes Tour is featured in a photo at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 21, 2024. Some of the houses on F.E. Warren AFB date back to the 1880s, reflecting the base’s long history since its establishment in 1867 as Fort David Allen Russell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
This work, Fort D.A. Russell Days Historic Homes Tour [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.