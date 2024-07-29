A visitor asks a tour guide questions regarding the historic home they are standing in during Fort D.A. Russell Days’ Historic Homes Tour at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 21, 2024. Fort D.A. Russell Days is an annual event held on the installation that provides service members and the local community an opportunity to learn about the base’s mission and history through historic military presentations, tours, living history and period-style dances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 12:02 Photo ID: 8561055 VIRIN: 240721-F-HE787-1220 Resolution: 5238x3741 Size: 3.89 MB Location: F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort D.A. Russell Days Historic Homes Tour [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.