    Pacific Partnership Starts Engineering Project at Legazpi Port Elementary [Image 4 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership Starts Engineering Project at Legazpi Port Elementary

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (July 29, 2024) - Construction Electricians Mate 2nd Class Carter Chartier, of Santa Cruz, Calif., takes inventory of supplies on the jobsite of an engineering project as part of Pacific Partnership 24-2 at the Legazpi Port Elementary School in Legazpi, Philippines, July 29, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 00:02
    Location: LEGAZPI, PH
