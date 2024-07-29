Pacific Partnership Starts Engineering Project at Legazpi Port Elementary

LEGAZPI, Philippines (July 29, 2024) – Philippine Army Sgt. Christian Santelices, top, and Philippine Army Pfc. Joshua Tarronas, both of the 565th Engineering Construction Battalion pass steel panels to U.S. Navy Seabees while removing a roof as part of an engineering project for Pacific Partnership 24-2 at the Legazpi Port Elementary School in Legazpi, Philippines, July 29, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

