Pacific Partnership Visits Radio Station in Legazpi

LEGAZPI, Philippines (July 29, 2024) – Logistics Specialist Submarine 1st Class Hsien Clod Pascua, center, a Filipino-American from Honolulu deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 24-2 answers questions during a radio interview with Henry Maceda, Vice-President for Programming at the PBN Broadcast Network and radio host, at the DZGB radio station in Legazpi City, Philippines, July 29, 2024. The radio interview was conducted to inform the public of the Pacific Partnership mission, the lines of effort for the mission and when and where the public can participate in some of the events during the mission stop. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

