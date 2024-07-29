Personnel from the 340th Flying Training Group gather for a group photo after
Col. Anthony Straw assumes command of the 340th FTG at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on July 26, 2024. Straw is now responsible for the overall success of the Air Force Reserve Command’s Reserve Instructor Program, which trains and provides experienced instructor pilots, jump masters, and Basic Military Training instructors to Air Education and Training Command’s instructor force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 22:29
|Photo ID:
|8559979
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-FD742-1013
|Resolution:
|2800x2000
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Straw assumes command of 340th FTG, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
