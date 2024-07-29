Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Straw assumes command of 340th FTG [Image 6 of 6]

    Straw assumes command of 340th FTG

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    340th Flying Training Group

    Personnel from the 340th Flying Training Group gather for a group photo after
    Col. Anthony Straw assumes command of the 340th FTG at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on July 26, 2024. Straw is now responsible for the overall success of the Air Force Reserve Command’s Reserve Instructor Program, which trains and provides experienced instructor pilots, jump masters, and Basic Military Training instructors to Air Education and Training Command’s instructor force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 22:29
    Photo ID: 8559979
    VIRIN: 240726-F-FD742-1013
    Resolution: 2800x2000
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Straw assumes command of 340th FTG [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Straw assumes command of 340th FTG
    Straw assumes command of 340th FTG
    Straw assumes command of 340th FTG
    Straw assumes command of 340th FTG
    Straw assumes command of 340th FTG
    Straw assumes command of 340th FTG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Straw assumes command of 340th FTG

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Assumption of Command
    Citizen Airmen
    22 AF
    340 FTG
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download