Straw assumes command of 340th FTG

Col. Anthony Straw addresses guests, attendees, and personnel after assuming command of the 340th Flying Training Group at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on July 26, 2024. Straw is now responsible for the overall success of the Air Force Reserve Command's Reserve Instructor Program, which trains and provides experienced instructor pilots, jump masters, and Basic Military Training instructors to Air Education and Training Command's instructor force.

Col. Anthony Straw assumed command of the 340th Flying Training Group during a ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on July 26, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by 22nd Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Melissa Coburn.



After the assumption, Straw addressed those in attendance highlighting the work and impact the 340th and its seven geographically-separated squadrons have across the country and the Air Force.



Prior to this assignment, Straw was the commander of the 5th Flying Training Squadron at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., which oversaw the flight training program that supports the 71st Operations Group. He is a command and evaluator pilot with over 4,500 flying hours in the T-37, T-38C, B-1B, C-12, MC-12W, and A320 family with over 1,000 of those hours in combat missions.



As the Air Force’s largest flying group headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio, the 340th FTG supports Air Education and Training Command's Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training, Air Force Reserve Command’s Undergraduate Flying Training Program, Joint Primary Pilot Training, Pilot Instructor Training, Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals, Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training, Basic Military Training and the United States Air Force Academy's Airmanship Programs.