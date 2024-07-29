Straw assumes command of 340th FTG

Derek Lopez, 12th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainer, unveils Col. Anthony Straw's name on a T-38C Talon after assuming command of the 340th Flying Training Group on July 26, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. As a command and evaluator pilot with 1,000 combat flight hours and more than 4,500 flight hours in the T-37, T-38C, B-1B, C-12, MC-12W, and A320 family, Straw is now responsible for supporting Air Education and Training Command's Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training, Air Force Reserve Command’s Undergraduate Flying Training Program, Joint Primary Pilot Training, Pilot Instructor Training, Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals, Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training, Basic Military Training and the United States Air Force Academy's Airmanship Programs.

