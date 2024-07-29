Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Straw assumes command of 340th FTG [Image 5 of 6]

    Straw assumes command of 340th FTG

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Derek Lopez, 12th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainer, unveils Col. Anthony Straw's name on a T-38C Talon after assuming command of the 340th Flying Training Group on July 26, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. As a command and evaluator pilot with 1,000 combat flight hours and more than 4,500 flight hours in the T-37, T-38C, B-1B, C-12, MC-12W, and A320 family, Straw is now responsible for supporting Air Education and Training Command's Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training, Air Force Reserve Command’s Undergraduate Flying Training Program, Joint Primary Pilot Training, Pilot Instructor Training, Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals, Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training, Basic Military Training and the United States Air Force Academy's Airmanship Programs.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 22:29
    This work, Straw assumes command of 340th FTG [Image 6 of 6], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Assumption of Command
    Citizen Airmen
    22 AF
    340 FTG
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient

