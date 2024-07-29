Continuing Promise 2024 personnel collaborate with Fuerza Naval de Honduras and Honduran medical professionals in Puerto Cortés, Honduras

PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 30, 2024) – U.S. Navy sailors collaborate with personnel from the Fuerza Naval de Honduras and Honduran medical professionals to provide medical care to Hondurans at Franklin Delano Roosevelt School in Puerto Cortés, Honduras, as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

