    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel collaborate with Fuerza Naval de Honduras and Honduran medical professionals in Puerto Cortés, Honduras [Image 1 of 7]

    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel collaborate with Fuerza Naval de Honduras and Honduran medical professionals in Puerto Cortés, Honduras

    HONDURAS

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 30, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Paul Bastianelli, right, works with a Honduran medical professional, middle, and an interpreter, left, during a joint medical brigade in Puerto Cortés, Honduras, as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 22:07
    Photo ID: 8559940
    VIRIN: 240730-N-FS061-1014
    Resolution: 3370x5055
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: HN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 personnel collaborate with Fuerza Naval de Honduras and Honduran medical professionals in Puerto Cortés, Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CP24
    USNSBurlington
    continuingpromise

