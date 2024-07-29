Continuing Promise 2024 personnel collaborate with Fuerza Naval de Honduras and Honduran medical professionals in Puerto Cortés, Honduras

PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 30, 2024) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jefferson C. Arpi Ordóñez, middle, provides a vision assessment using an autorefractor during a joint medical brigade with Honduran medical professionals at Franklin Delano Roosevelt School in Puerto Cortés, Honduras, as part of Continuing Promise 2024 in Puerto Cortés, Honduras. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

