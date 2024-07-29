Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seattle Seafair 2024: Parade of Ships [Image 16 of 17]

    Seattle Seafair 2024: Parade of Ships

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps officers return honors to the Keeper-class patrol vessel USCGC Henry Blake (WLM 563) as part of the Parade of Ships in Elliot Bay, Washington, during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week July 30, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob. I. Allison)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 20:45
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    TAGS

    fleet week
    seafair
    seattle seafair
    parade of ships
    SeafairFleetWeek

