Seattle Seafair 2024: Parade of Ships

U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps officers return honors to the guided missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) as part of the Parade of Ships in Elliot Bay, Washington, during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week July 30, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob. I. Allison)

