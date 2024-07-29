Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Coast Guard Air Station Ventura [Image 1 of 3]
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES
06.17.2024
Coast Guard Air Station Ventura became operational during the spring of 2024. The air station is located on Naval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu, Calif.
|06.17.2024
|07.30.2024 17:30
|8559455
|240618-G-AG273-8200
|8256x5504
|7.69 MB
|CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|1
