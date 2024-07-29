Coast Guard Air Station Ventura became operational during the spring of 2024. The air station is located on Naval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu, Calif.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 17:30 Photo ID: 8559455 VIRIN: 240618-G-AG273-8200 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.69 MB Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN