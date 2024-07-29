Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Air Station Ventura [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Air Station Ventura

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class J.J. Huggins 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Coast Guard Air Station Ventura became operational during the spring of 2024. The air station is located on Naval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu, Calif.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 17:30
    Photo ID: 8559458
    VIRIN: 240618-G-AG273-6330
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.61 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Air Station Ventura
    Coast Guard Air Station Ventura
    Coast Guard Air Station Ventura

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Coast Guard

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard 11th District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download