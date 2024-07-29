Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center July 26, 2024 [Image 4 of 10]

    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center July 26, 2024

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The Louisville VA Medical Center will have a dedicated Central Utility Plant on site to provide a variety of support to the surrounding structures. It will be able to provide all necessary systems for daily operations of the hospital and is prepared to provide emergency power 24/7 in case of loss of power.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 15:17
    Photo ID: 8559078
    VIRIN: 240726-A-GI410-1010
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center July 26, 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

