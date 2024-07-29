The Louisville VA Medical Center will provide more parking than the current VA hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. The North Parking Deck will provide 1,200 parking spaces including nearly 90 handicapped spaces.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 15:17
|Photo ID:
|8559075
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-GI410-1000
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center July 26, 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.