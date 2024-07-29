Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center July 26, 2024 [Image 2 of 10]

    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center July 26, 2024

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The structure at the entrance to the Louisville VA Medical Center construction site is an architectural construction mock-up, it serves as a small representation of the construction to be used on the main structures. It was built to evaluate and test construction details, materials, and methods. On a much smaller scale, it includes various components of the larger hospital project.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 15:17
    VIRIN: 240726-A-GI410-1001
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center July 26, 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisville
    USACE
    Engineering
    Veterans
    Construction

