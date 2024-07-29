Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34 DSB and 811 OD Co Conduct Patching Ceremony [Photo 4 of4] [Image 4 of 4]

    34 DSB and 811 OD Co Conduct Patching Ceremony [Photo 4 of4]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze 

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew L. Kuluris, ammunition specialist, assigned to the 802nd Ordnance Company, 352nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, displays his newly awarded right sleeve insignia during a patching ceremony in Southeast Asia, June 8, 2024. The four chains linked to a central ring on the patch symbolize the control and dispatch of supplies to various areas of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 14:24
