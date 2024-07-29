34 DSB and 811 OD Co Conduct Patching Ceremony [Photo 4 of4]

U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew L. Kuluris, ammunition specialist, assigned to the 802nd Ordnance Company, 352nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, displays his newly awarded right sleeve insignia during a patching ceremony in Southeast Asia, June 8, 2024. The four chains linked to a central ring on the patch symbolize the control and dispatch of supplies to various areas of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)
