    34 DSB and 811 OD Co Conduct Patching Ceremony [Photo 3 of 4] [Image 1 of 4]

    34 DSB and 811 OD Co Conduct Patching Ceremony [Photo 3 of 4]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze 

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Eric P. Smith, commander, 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, presents the right sleeve insignia to U.S. Army Spc. Matthew G. Rasmussen, petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 34th DSB, during a patching ceremony in Southeast Asia, June 8, 2024. Five sides of the pentagon stand for the five branches of the Armed Forces of the United States at the time of the insignia's approval. A wheel inside the pentagon suggests the logistical component of the Brigade's mission; its six spokes represent the Brigade's subordinate units. The stars represent the original 13 colonies and the nation's heritage. The "Y" suggests the joining of the Chicago River and North Branch Rivers, landmarks in Chicago and the location of the 34th DSB. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

