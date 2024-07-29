34 DSB and 811 OD Co Conduct Patching Ceremony [Photo 1 of 4]

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, prepare to receive their right sleeve insignia during a patching ceremony in Southeast Asia, June 8, 2024. The history of wearing the patch of a unit in which a Soldier had previously served in combat is a tradition that dates back to World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 14:24
|Photo ID:
|8558899
|VIRIN:
|240608-A-OJ422-1002
|Resolution:
|6596x4397
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
