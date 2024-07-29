34 DSB and 811 OD Co Conduct Patching Ceremony [Photo 1 of 4]

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, prepare to receive their right sleeve insignia during a patching ceremony in Southeast Asia, June 8, 2024. The history of wearing the patch of a unit in which a Soldier had previously served in combat is a tradition that dates back to World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

