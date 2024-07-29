Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34 DSB and 811 OD Co Conduct Patching Ceremony [Photo 1 of 4] [Image 3 of 4]

    34 DSB and 811 OD Co Conduct Patching Ceremony [Photo 1 of 4]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze 

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, prepare to receive their right sleeve insignia during a patching ceremony in Southeast Asia, June 8, 2024. The history of wearing the patch of a unit in which a Soldier had previously served in combat is a tradition that dates back to World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 14:24
    Photo ID: 8558899
    VIRIN: 240608-A-OJ422-1002
    Resolution: 6596x4397
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 34 DSB and 811 OD Co Conduct Patching Ceremony [Photo 1 of 4] [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Brianne Maze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    1TSC
    ARCENT
    364ESC
    34DSB

